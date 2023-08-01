Two Jamestown men have received identical six-year prison sentences followed by five years of supervision in separate criminal cases, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt announced.

Chautauqua County Court Judge David Foley imposed the sentence on Bart Bartlett, 38, who pleaded guilty May 31 to second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, a Class A-II felony.

Bartlett was arrested last Sept. 30 following the execution of a search warrant by Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies and Jamestown police in a room at the Clarion Pointe Hotel in the Town of Ellicott. Officers seized more than 70 grams of methamphetamine and nearly 16 grams of fentanyl, along with scales, packaging materials and $663 cash.

County Court Judge Grace Hanlon handed down the same sentence for Jomar Comacho-Monge, 25, who pleaded guilty May 15 to first-degree attempted robbery, a Class C violent felony.

Prosecutors said Comacho-Monge asked the resident of a home on Jamestown's north side last Sept. 24 if he could use the phone and then threatened the resident with a metal pipe and robbed him. He was apprehended with stolen items after a police chase later that day.