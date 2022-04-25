 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two injured in Sunday night shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds from a shooting on Stockbridge Avenue on Sunday.

Northeast District officers responded to a call shortly before 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Stockbridge Avenue, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.

A 21-year-old Cheektowaga man was struck by gunfire and taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was initially listed in stable condition. Police said sometime overnight a 16-year-old female went to Sisters Hospital in a civilian vehicle. Detectives said she was grazed by gunfire in the incident.

A short time after the incident, officers recovered a gun believed to be connected with the shootings.

Police also arrested three males and charged them with criminal possession of a weapon, and said additional charges are possible. 

Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

0 Comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Shanghai erects metal barriers in latest 'zero-COVID' move

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News