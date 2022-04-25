Two injured in Sunday night shooting

Two people are recovering from gunshot wounds from a shooting on Stockbridge Avenue on Sunday.
Northeast District officers responded to a call shortly before 10:15 p.m. in the 500 block of Stockbridge Avenue, according to a Buffalo Police Department spokesman.
A 21-year-old Cheektowaga man was struck by gunfire and taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center, where he was initially listed in stable condition. Police said sometime overnight a 16-year-old female went to Sisters Hospital in a civilian vehicle. Detectives said she was grazed by gunfire in the incident.
A short time after the incident, officers recovered a gun believed to be connected with the shootings.
Police also arrested three males and charged them with criminal possession of a weapon, and said additional charges are possible.
Anyone with information is asked to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.