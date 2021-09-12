Two injured in Sunday morning shooting in Kensington-Bailey

Two people were injured late Sunday morning when gunfire broke out in the Kensington-Bailey neighborhood just west of the Pine Ridge Heritage cemeteries.
Buffalo police are investigating the incident that occurred just after 11 a.m. near the intersection of Edison Street and Martha Avenue, when a man and a woman were struck by bullets. Both were transported to Erie County Medical Center for treatment, with authorities saying the man's injuries "appear serious in nature."
Anyone who has information about the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential TIP-CALL line at 847-2255.
