 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two injured in separate Niagara Falls shootings
0 comments

Two injured in separate Niagara Falls shootings

Support this work for $1 a month

Two men were injured in separate shootings Tuesday night in Niagara Falls, according to police reports.

The first happened at about 10:15 p.m. on North Avenue, just east of 21st Street.

Police found the victim, 39, near the porch of a home bleeding from the right side of his abdomen, according to a report. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center.

At 11 p.m., police responded to 23rd Street, just south of Ferry Avenue, where they found several people in the street and a 20-year-old man on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds to his legs.

An officer used a piece of clothing to apply pressure to the wounds to the victim's right buttock and left thigh, according to the report. The victim was taken to ECMC.

No arrests were reported.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Is the Earth’s inner core solid and squishy?

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News