Two injured in separate Niagara Falls shootings

Two men were injured in separate shootings Tuesday night in Niagara Falls, according to police reports.

The first happened at about 10:15 p.m. on North Avenue, just east of 21st Street.

Police found the victim, 39, near the porch of a home bleeding from the right side of his abdomen, according to a report. He was transported to Erie County Medical Center.

At 11 p.m., police responded to 23rd Street, just south of Ferry Avenue, where they found several people in the street and a 20-year-old man on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds to his legs.

An officer used a piece of clothing to apply pressure to the wounds to the victim's right buttock and left thigh, according to the report. The victim was taken to ECMC.

No arrests were reported.

