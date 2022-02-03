Two injured in Millersport Highway crash

Slick roads across Western New York led to many crashes throughout the region Thursday, including one that injured two drivers in Amherst, town police said.

A 44-year-old Newfane man and a 26-year-old Tonawanda man were injured in a crash on Millersport Highway that closed a portion of the road for several hours.

The crash happened just before 8 a.m. in what police described as the 5000 block of Millersport. One of the drivers suffered serious head and back injuries, while the other suffered leg injuries, police said.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center by ambulance. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The northbound lanes of Millersport, between Transit Road and Shoreline Parkway, were closed but reopened at about 11:30 a.m. Shoreline Parkway is just northeast of New Road.

Police ask anyone who may have security or dash-cam footage of the area or the incident to call them at 716-689-1311.

There also was a report of a jackknifed tractor-trailer on the eastbound side of the Thruway at Exit 61 in Ripley.

The National Weather Service said in its winter storm warning that "travel could be difficult ... especially later today and tonight. Areas of blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions will likely impact commutes into Friday."

