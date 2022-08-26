Two injured by gunfire in 200 block of Locust Street in Buffalo

Two people were injured after being struck by gunfire Thursday in the 200 block of Locust Street, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo police.

Michael J. DeGeorge said a 19-year-old Buffalo man was struck in the knee by gunfire and is listed in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center. A 17-year-old girl was grazed by gunfire in the same incident and transported to ECMC where she was treated and released.

Police are asking anyone with information to call or text the Confidential TIPCALL Line at 716-847-2255.