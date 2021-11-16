Two imprisoned for Falls arson that killed a man

The 19-year-old men who started a fire on the ground floor of a Niagara Falls apartment house, trapping and killing a second-floor resident, were imprisoned Tuesday.

Zachary Preisch was sentenced to five years for criminally negligent homicide and two unrelated gunfire cases. Damion Ellis drew one to three years for second-degree manslaughter.

Niagara County Judge Matthew J. Murphy III denied youthful offender status for both Niagara Falls men.

Ward Schaal, 52, died at 1815 Niagara St. in the Falls on the night of July 6, 2020, minutes after a surveillance camera caught him walking past Ellis and Preisch.

Ellis was charged with discharging fireworks in a vacant first-floor apartment. Sparks smoldered on a couch for 15 to 20 minutes before bursting into flames and triggering a fire that gutted the building and damaged two neighboring structures.

Preisch also was charged with two gunfire incidents – May 29, 2020, on 77th Street and April 26, 2021, on South Avenue. No one was hurt in either case.

