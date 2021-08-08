Two hurt in head-on crash on Route 219 in Great Valley

A sport utility vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided head-on about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 219 in Cattaraugus County.
Both drivers were taken to Olean General Hospital for treatment. No information about their identities or conditions was available, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said.
The crash occurred in Great Valley, between Hungry Hollow and Klawitter roads. Route 219 was closed for more than two hours.
The semi-trailer driver told deputies that a Jeep struck his truck head-on, the Sheriff's Office said.
