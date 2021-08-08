 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two hurt in head-on crash on Route 219 in Great Valley
0 comments

Two hurt in head-on crash on Route 219 in Great Valley

Support this work for $1 a month

A sport utility vehicle and a tractor-trailer collided head-on about 12:30 a.m. Sunday on Route 219 in Cattaraugus County.

Both drivers were taken to Olean General Hospital for treatment. No information about their identities or conditions was available, the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Office said.

The crash occurred in Great Valley, between Hungry Hollow and Klawitter roads. Route 219 was closed for more than two hours.

The semi-trailer driver told deputies that a Jeep struck his truck head-on, the Sheriff's Office said.

0 comments

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News