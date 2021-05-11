Two-hour standoff in Jamestown ends with arrest of man wanted on felony warrants

A Jamestown man was taken into custody without incident after a two-hour standoff with officers Monday, Jamestown police said.
According to the report, Silk E. Spencer, 34, who is wanted on several felony warrants, barricaded himself in the basement of a house at 15 W. Cowden Place when officers approached on a warrant check about 4:20 p.m.
Jamestown police said Spencer told officers that he was armed and was going to start shooting, but he did not have any weapons when he surrendered about 6:30 p.m.
Spencer, who is on parole, is being held in Jamestown City Jail pending arraignment. Additional charges were expected.
Assisting at the scene were state police, UPMC paramedics, the Jamestown Fire Department and the Jamestown Police SWAT Team and Crisis Resolution Team.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
