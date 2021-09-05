Two hospitalized after early morning shooting on Buffalo's Lower West Side

Two people are hospitalized after they were struck by gunfire early Sunday while they were inside a vehicle on the Lower West Side, Buffalo Police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

According to the report, a 44-year-old woman from Lockport is listed in critical condition and a 31-year-old Buffalo man is in stable condition. Both are being treated in Erie County Medical Center.

DeGeorge said the two first arrived at Buffalo General Medical Center about 3 a.m. in a private vehicle after the shooting in the 100 block of Virginia Street near Niagara Street.

Detectives said the two apparently were shot by someone in another vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to call or text the Buffalo Police confidential tip line at 847-2255.

