Two homicides, triple shooting mark a violent weekend in Buffalo

At 4:50 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg, arm and buttock while on Wyoming Avenue.

Then at about 5:45 p.m. Monday, a 24-year-old man was shot in his leg on Roehrer and Woodlawn avenues in the Masten Park neighborhood, west of the Kensington Expressway. He was driven to ECMC in a civilian vehicle.

The two weekend homicides bring the total number of homicides in Buffalo since Jan. 1 to 33. Arrests were announced only in the fatal stabbing.

As of the end of April, more than 100 people were wounded or killed due to city gun violence since the start of the year. That's more than double what the city reported at this point last year. And Buffalo homicides were up 47% compared to the same period in 2020.

Thirty-one people were shot in April alone, according to Buffalo Police Department statistics. That number includes people wounded and killed in shootings.

While the shootings and stabbing this weekend don't appear to be connected, Gramaglia said, they do have some things in common.