Two homicides, triple shooting mark a violent weekend in Buffalo

A fatal stabbing. A fatal shooting. Also a triple shooting and then two other shootings.
Buffalo police responded to two homicides and three shooting incidents between Saturday morning and Monday evening, and investigators don't believe the violent incidents are connected.
"We believe they're all independent cases," said Deputy Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia.
The bloodshed began at about 9:45 a.m. Saturday when police found a man who had been stabbed in the stomach and groin area at a multiunit dwelling on Ashley Street, near the border of the Broadway-Fillmore and Lovejoy neighborhoods. The victim, identified as Tomas Sanchez, 35, of Buffalo, was taken to Erie County Medical Center where he died.
Police arrested two men on second-degree murder charges: Troy K. Holman and Mikel D. Ayala.
Then at about 7:45 p.m. the same day, three people were shot on Sumner Place in the Genesee-Moselle neighborhood. A 25-year-old man was shot in the right wrist. A 23-year-old man was shot twice, once in the left knee and once in the right buttock. And a 27-year-old man was shot in the left leg. All three were treated and expected to be released.
Less than six hours later, at about 1:30 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting outside of the Wheels of Soul Motorcycle Club on Grimes Street, a few blocks away from Ashley. Police officers found a man unresponsive and with multiple gunshot wounds. He was identified as Thomas Martin, 48, of Buffalo.
At 4:50 p.m. Sunday, a 31-year-old man was shot in the leg, arm and buttock while on Wyoming Avenue.
Then at about 5:45 p.m. Monday, a 24-year-old man was shot in his leg on Roehrer and Woodlawn avenues in the Masten Park neighborhood, west of the Kensington Expressway. He was driven to ECMC in a civilian vehicle.
The two weekend homicides bring the total number of homicides in Buffalo since Jan. 1 to 33. Arrests were announced only in the fatal stabbing.
As of the end of April, more than 100 people were wounded or killed due to city gun violence since the start of the year. That's more than double what the city reported at this point last year. And Buffalo homicides were up 47% compared to the same period in 2020.
Thirty-one people were shot in April alone, according to Buffalo Police Department statistics. That number includes people wounded and killed in shootings.
While the shootings and stabbing this weekend don't appear to be connected, Gramaglia said, they do have some things in common.
"It continues to be group violence," he said, referring to groups of young people who get involved in escalating violence against each other. "We need to find ways to get these group members engaged in school and extracurricular activities to keep them off the streets."
Some of the violence begins with beefs on social media, Gramaglia said.
"They call each other out all the time. They're flashing guns all the time," he said.
Police monitor such social media postings. They try to target the people who are making those posts in the hopes of preventing a future shootings, he said.
"The game plan is always on the prevention side," he said. "The more we can prevent, the more time we can spend on the cases of the crimes that have already occurred."
He asked people who live near the shooting scenes to check their security cameras for possible evidence that could help solve some of the cases. Tips can be made by phone or text to 847-2255.
Maki Becker