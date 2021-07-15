 Skip to main content
Two homes hit with bullets as gun violence continues in Niagara Falls
Two occupied houses in Niagara Falls were damaged by gunfire within minutes of each other Wednesday morning, according to police reports.

Bullets flew through the front window of a home on LaSalle Avenue, between 13th and 15th streets, at about 1 a.m., according to a report. No one inside the home was injured.

Witnesses told police they saw two vehicles leaving the scene after they heard the shots.

About seven minutes later, more than a dozen shots were fired outside a home on Cleveland Avenue, between 11th and 13th streets, according to another report. At least some of the shots went through the front window of a home, inside of which there were multiple children.

No injuries were reported in that incident.

The gunfire comes a night after three shooting incidents in which no injuries were reported.

Many cities across the country, including Buffalo, are seeing a significant surge in shootings over the past 18 months.

