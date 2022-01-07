 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two homes heavily damaged in Niagara County fires
0 comments

Two homes heavily damaged in Niagara County fires

Support this work for $1 a month
fire_generic

Two houses were heavily damaged by separate fires in western Niagara County. No injuries were reported at either blaze.

A blaze at 540 Irving Drive in Lewiston, reported at 1:24 p.m., brought four fire companies to the scene. The residents fled the home safely.

Upper Mountain, Adams, Niagara Active and Sanborn volunteer firefighters fought the flames, which were first reported by a passing motorist on nearby I-190, according to emergency radio transmissions.

In Niagara Falls, a 2 1/2-story home at 511 Sixth St. caught fire about 11 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible on the second floor, and firefighters who entered the structure reported the fire quickly spread to the attic. They were forced out of the building by the fire and hoses were sprayed on the building from outside, according to a city news release.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Super cute cheetah cubs wrestle and play at San Diego Zoo

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News