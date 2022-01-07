Two homes heavily damaged in Niagara County fires

Two houses were heavily damaged by separate fires in western Niagara County. No injuries were reported at either blaze.

A blaze at 540 Irving Drive in Lewiston, reported at 1:24 p.m., brought four fire companies to the scene. The residents fled the home safely.

Upper Mountain, Adams, Niagara Active and Sanborn volunteer firefighters fought the flames, which were first reported by a passing motorist on nearby I-190, according to emergency radio transmissions.

In Niagara Falls, a 2 1/2-story home at 511 Sixth St. caught fire about 11 a.m.

Heavy smoke and flames were visible on the second floor, and firefighters who entered the structure reported the fire quickly spread to the attic. They were forced out of the building by the fire and hoses were sprayed on the building from outside, according to a city news release.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

