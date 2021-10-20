Two flee with safe in Dollar General burglary

Two unidentified individuals who stole a safe from a Dollar General Store early Monday in Silver Creek are being sought by Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies.
According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspects drove a Chevrolet Blazer into the front of the store on Route 5 and 20 at about 2:18 a.m., causing damage, before grabbing the safe and driving off.
The vehicle used in the burglary was later located in the Village of Silver Creek.
Deputies are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Sheriff's Office at 753-4910.
