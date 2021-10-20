 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two flee with safe in Dollar General burglary
0 comments

Two flee with safe in Dollar General burglary

Support this work for $1 a month

Two unidentified individuals who stole a safe from a Dollar General Store early Monday in Silver Creek are being sought by Chautauqua County sheriff's deputies.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the suspects drove a Chevrolet Blazer into the front of the store on Route 5 and 20 at about 2:18 a.m., causing damage, before grabbing the safe and driving off. 

The vehicle used in the burglary was later located in the Village of Silver Creek.

Deputies are asking anyone with information on the incident to call the Sheriff's Office at 753-4910.  

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Report: Returning Syrian refugees at risk of abuse from government

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News