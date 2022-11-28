Two Erie County men face multiple drug charges after traffic stop in Little Valley

Two Erie County men were arrested on multiple drug charges after a traffic stop early Saturday in the Town of Little Valley, Cattaraugus County Sheriff Timothy S. Whitcomb reported.

Hugh Smith Jr., 50, of State Road, Glenwood, and George Anderson Jr., 40, of Maple Avenue, Springville, were remanded to Cattaraugus County Jail without bail pending an appearance in Little Valley Town Court.

Both men were charged with three counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, plus second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia.

Smith, who was driving, also was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation, having an inadequate muffler and failure to signal a turn.

Deputies said they found a large quantity of fentanyl, packaging materials and cash in the vehicle after it was stopped on Whig Street about 1 a.m.