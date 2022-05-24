Two Erie County Holding Center inmates charged with criminal mischief

Two inmates at the Erie County Holding Center are facing accusations of destroying property at the jail, according to the Erie County Sheriff's Office.

Sheriff John C. Garcia said Abdiwahad Sabtow, 20, on Sunday broke a lightbulb and the light's cover, which was discovered by a deputy who investigated a burning odor coming from Sabtow’s cell. The Sheriff's Office was concerned that shards from the broken bulb could have been used as a weapon.

Sabtow, who is being held without bail on sexual assault and kidnapping charges from 2021, was charged with one count of criminal mischief with intent to cause property damage. He will be arraigned in Buffalo City Court later this week.

On Monday, deputies entered 62-year-old Orlando Echevarria's cell to find that a toilet had been ripped from the wall and smashed on the floor. One of the porcelain shards from the broken toilet damaged a window. The extent of the damage required the replacement of a cell door window.

Echevarria is charged with a felony count of second-degree criminal mischief. He is being held without bail from a June 2020 criminal sexual act arrest and a U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detainer.

