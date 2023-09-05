Two people accused of providing teens with alcohol and marijuana at house parties in Lewiston avoided trial by entering guilty pleas Tuesday in Lewiston Town Court, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman reported.

Gary Sullo, 57, admitted to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child, Class A misdemeanors, Seaman said, and Jessica Long, 43, entered a guilty plea to one count of unlawfully dealing with a child.

Seaman noted that the pleas were made just before a trial was scheduled to begin. The trial had been expected to last two weeks. The charges stem from incidents in Sullo's home on Mountain View Drive between 2016 and 2018.

A third defendant, Tricia Vacanti, who lived with Sullo, died unexpectedly July 3, 2022. Her son, Christopher Belter, was sentenced in 2021 to eight years of probation as a sex offender after he pleaded guilty to rape and sexual abuse charges resulting from incidents during the parties.