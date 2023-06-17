Two people are dead and three were taken to the hospital by Mercy Flight following a head-on collision in the Town of Freedom in Cattaraugus County on Saturday afternoon, state police said.

Investigators say that a 2006 Dodge Ram was traveling west on Freedom Road when it crossed into oncoming traffic and struck a 2005 Ford Focus driving east.

Two of the passengers in the Ford were declared deceased at the scene. The driver of the Ford and a third passenger were taken by Mercy Flight for serious injuries, as was the only passenger in the Dodge.

The operator of the Dodge was treated for minor injuries and taken to the state police station in Warsaw for an evaluation.

The collision is under investigation, police said.