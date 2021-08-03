 Skip to main content
Two convicted of murdering Niagara Falls store owner
Alsaid

Ahmad Alsaid with four of his 11 grandchildren in the Bridgeway Market.

 Photo courtesy of Jamie Dolliver

Jonathan L. McEnnis and William J. Coleman each face a maximum of 75 years to life in state prison after being convicted of murdering a Niagara Falls convenience store owner and committing two other armed robberies.

A State Supreme Court jury in Lockport deliberated for four hours Tuesday before finding the men guilty on 10 of the 11 counts each faced.

The primary charge against McEnnis, 36, and Coleman, 30, was second-degree murder for the death of Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid, owner of the Bridgeway Market at Niagara Street and Memorial Parkway.

In addition to two murder counts – intentional killing and felony murder for a killing committed in the course of another crime – the jury returned guilty verdicts on five counts of first-degree robbery, two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon and one count of second-degree assault.

Each man was acquitted on one weapons possession charge.

MCENNIS Jonathan

Jonathan L. McEnnis.

"This is a type of case that very easily could have gone unsolved. These guys left no physical evidence behind," said Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman, who prosecuted the case along with Assistant District Attorney Doreen M. Hoffmann.

Seaman praised the "determined efforts of the Niagara Falls Police Department. They went above and beyond, and found the little pieces of evidence that led to these convictions."

COLEMAN William

William Coleman.

That evidence included records of McEnnis' movements, derived from tracing his vehicle with police license plate readings and Thruway E-ZPass records, along with cellphone "pings" on cell towers and Wi-Fi servers, that showed his route from his Buffalo home to Coleman's Niagara Falls apartments, and thence to the crime scenes.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018, the night before Thanksgiving, two men wearing masks, hoods and gloves burst into Alsaid's store.

Surveillance video showed one went to the counter, and the other went behind it to confront Alsaid, 69, who instead of yielding the money in the cash register, reached for a BB gun he kept hidden behind the counter.

Both of the robbers fired at Alsaid, who was shot in the abdomen and the arm and died that night in Erie County Medical Center.

According to Hoffmann, the men were in the store for exactly 43 seconds. Coleman, who prosecutors said was the man who went behind the counter, went through the cash drawer as Alsaid lay bleeding to death.

The robbers then headed for a 7-Eleven store at 68th Street and Buffalo Avenue, which they also robbed. Hoffmann speculated in his summation that the men counted the cash yield from Alsaid's store and concluded it wasn't enough.

They also robbed an off-duty Niagara Falls policeman who was there and drew his gun, but stumbled over a store display and fell. Coleman was the man who prosecutors believe pointed his gun at the cop and stole the officers' gun and wallet.

The jury also convicted both men of robbing a Ninth Street resident as he walked near his home Nov. 9, 2018. The victim was shot during the holdup.

Justice Richard C. Kloch Sr. ordered Coleman and McEnnis, who are both parole violators, be held in the Niagara County Jail without bail to await sentencing Oct. 4.

"While we respect the jury's decision, Mr. McEnnis fully intends to appeal the verdict," co-defense counsel Joseph A. Scalzo said.
