Two convicted of murdering Niagara Falls store owner

That evidence included records of McEnnis' movements, derived from tracing his vehicle with police license plate readings and Thruway E-ZPass records, along with cellphone "pings" on cell towers and Wi-Fi servers, that showed his route from his Buffalo home to Coleman's Niagara Falls apartments, and thence to the crime scenes.

Shortly before 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 21, 2018, the night before Thanksgiving, two men wearing masks, hoods and gloves burst into Alsaid's store.

Surveillance video showed one went to the counter, and the other went behind it to confront Alsaid, 69, who instead of yielding the money in the cash register, reached for a BB gun he kept hidden behind the counter.

Both of the robbers fired at Alsaid, who was shot in the abdomen and the arm and died that night in Erie County Medical Center.

According to Hoffmann, the men were in the store for exactly 43 seconds. Coleman, who prosecutors said was the man who went behind the counter, went through the cash drawer as Alsaid lay bleeding to death.

The robbers then headed for a 7-Eleven store at 68th Street and Buffalo Avenue, which they also robbed. Hoffmann speculated in his summation that the men counted the cash yield from Alsaid's store and concluded it wasn't enough.