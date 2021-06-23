 Skip to main content
Two children and two adults struck by gunfire in JFK Park
Two children and two adults were struck by gunfire Wednesday in the 100 block of Hickory Street on Buffalo's East Side, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Michael J. DeGeorge said a man entered JFK Park and began shooting.

DeGeorge said the victims suffered various injuries and were transported to hospitals for treatment.

No further information was immediately available about the victims' conditions.

