Two Cheektowaga men face menacing, drug charges after pizzeria incident
Two Cheektowaga men are due back in court in November on multiple gun and drug felony charges following arrests last week stemming from an incident at a pizzeria.

A man at William Street Pizza, 2405 William, told police a customer threatened him with a knife and another man displayed a gun at about 6:25 p.m. July 26, according to Cheektowaga police reports.

The men left the scene but were arrested later after police executed a search warrant in an apartment on Garden Village Drive, during which officers allegedly found crack cocaine and a loaded 9 mm handgun with its serial number removed, according to the reports.

Delmar Gossom, 23, and Desaun C. Atkinson, 20, each face felony burglary, drug possession, weapons possession and criminal mischief charges, as well as misdemeanor menacing charges.

Both Gossom and Atkinson have preliminary hearings set for Nov. 1 in Cheektowaga Town Court.

