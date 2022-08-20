Two Cheektowaga men face child pornography charges in separate cases

Child pornography charges have been brought against two Cheektowaga men in separate cases, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Mohammad Uddin, 35, has been charged with attempted production of child pornography and attempted online enticement of a minor. Dustin Coffelt, 33, is charged with production and possession of child pornography.

Prosecutors allege that Uddin exchanged sexually explicit online and text communications for three weeks with someone he thought was a 13-year-old girl but actually was an undercover FBI Child Exploitation Task Force officer.

When he went to an address in Rochester Thursday to meet the girl and engage in sex, he was taken into custody, Ross said. A cell phone believed used to communicate with the girl was found. Uddin is held pending a detention hearing.

Coffelt was arrested in July after Depew police received a report alleging the sexual abuse of a 13-year-old girl, Ross reported. She said investigators determined that the abuse may have continued for several years.

According to the report, numerous sexually explicit images of the victim were found on Coffelt's cellphone when federal agents seized it July 29. Following an appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer, Coffelt is being detained.