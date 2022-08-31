 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two Chautauqua County residents indicted on multiple drug and weapon charges

A federal grand jury has indicted two Chautauqua County residents on a host of drug-related charges, U.S. Attorney Trini E. Ross announced.

Alisha Klinger, 41, of Mayville, and Jacob Snow, 36, of Jamestown, are charged with narcotics conspiracy, Hobbs Act conspiracy, Hobbs Act robbery, possession with intent to distribute fentanyl, and brandishing a firearm during a violent crime and in furtherance of drug trafficking.

They were arraigned before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and were ordered to be detained. If convicted, they face a minimum of 17 years in prison and maximum life sentences.

According to the indictment, between November 2020 and April 2022, Klinger and Snow allegedly conspired with others to sell fentanyl and stole drugs and cash at gunpoint from other drug dealers.

Klinger has been held in Chautauqua County Jail since February, when she was arrested by Jamestown Police on multiple charges, including second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, after a loaded pistol was found in the vehicle in which she was a passenger.

