Two charged in Thursday afternoon shooting

Buffalo police arrested two people in connection with a robbery and shooting Thursday afternoon that injured one man.
Tyyon Brown, 22, of Buffalo, was charged with first-degree assault, first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Israel McMillian, 19, of Buffalo, was charged with first-degree robbery and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.
Police said in a tweet that the shooting occurred at a 7-Eleven in the 1000 block of East Lovejoy Street shortly before 5 p.m.
The 60-year-old victim was in stable condition at Erie County Medical Center.
A handgun was recovered during the arrest.