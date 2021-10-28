 Skip to main content
Two charged in July double shooting on West Side
Edwin R. Calo-Montanez and Victor Perez Martinez

Victor Perez Martinez, 27, left, and Edwin R. Calo-Montanez, 32, face charges in a double shooting.

 Photos courtesy Erie County District Attorney's Office

Two men have been indicted on attempted murder, assault and weapons charges for a July 14 double shooting on Buffalo's West Side, according to the Erie County District Attorney's Office.

Edwin R. Calo-Montanez, 32, and Victor Perez Martinez, 27, both of Buffalo, were arraigned in Erie County Court on Wednesday.

The shooting happened at about 9:10 p.m. July 14 on West Avenue near Vermont Street.

The male victims, a 41-year-old and a 28-year-old, suffered serious injuries but survived, according to prosecutors.

Calo-Montanez and Perez Martinez each were charged with two counts of second-degree attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Calo-Montanez was held without bail. Perez Martinez remains out of custody on a $125,000 bond, according to prosecutors.

Perez Martinez also was indicted on additional drug and weapons charges in connection with an arrest following a May 21 traffic stop on Decker Street in Buffalo, the District Attorney's Office said.

