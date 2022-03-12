 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two charged in double homicide in Genesee County
Two men have been arrested in connection with a double homicide Friday in the Town of Alexander, the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office reported.

Raul Cruz, 18, of Warsaw, and Prince N. K. Wilson, 23, of Albion, were charged with second-degree murder and arraigned in Batavia Town Court Saturday. They were ordered held without bail in Genesee County Jail.

They are suspects in the deaths of two Hispanic men whose bodies were discovered in a residence at 10216 Alexander Road after the Genesee County Emergency Communications Center received a call just before 10 a.m. Friday about a disturbance there.

According to the report, a fire had been started in the building where the bodies were found. Prince was arrested in Batavia a short time after the incident. Cruz was taken into custody Saturday near Warsaw.

Identities of the victims are being withheld pending notification of their families. The Sheriff’s Office noted, "This was an isolated incident and ... there is no threat to public safety.” An investigation is continuing.

