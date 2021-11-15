Two Buffalo police officers injured in altercation with suspect

Two officers answering a burglary call were injured in an altercation with a suspect Sunday afternoon in North Buffalo, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. One of the officers suffered hand injuries, DeGeorge said. He did not provide details about injuries to the other officer.

The suspect, who is facing unspecified charges, also was taken to ECMC for treatment, DeGeorge noted. The incident occurred just before 3:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue, between Hertel and Tacoma avenues.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.