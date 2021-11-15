 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two Buffalo police officers injured in altercation with suspect
0 comments

Two Buffalo police officers injured in altercation with suspect

Support this work for $1 a month

Two officers answering a burglary call were injured in an altercation with a suspect Sunday afternoon in North Buffalo, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.

Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. One of the officers suffered hand injuries, DeGeorge said. He did not provide details about injuries to the other officer.

The suspect, who is facing unspecified charges, also was taken to ECMC for treatment, DeGeorge noted. The incident occurred just before 3:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue, between Hertel and Tacoma avenues.

0 comments

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter
Crime News

Hamburg man sentenced in stalking of local reporter

  • Updated

Paul E. Lubienecki, 63, a former teacher at Christ the King Seminary, pleaded guilty in August before U.S. District Judge Richard J. Arcara to stalking Charlie Specht, who was working as a reporter for WKBW when the harassing incidents occurred.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News