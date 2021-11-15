Two Buffalo police officers injured in altercation with suspect

Two officers answering a burglary call were injured in an altercation with a suspect Sunday afternoon in North Buffalo, police spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge reported.
Both were taken to Erie County Medical Center for treatment. One of the officers suffered hand injuries, DeGeorge said. He did not provide details about injuries to the other officer.
The suspect, who is facing unspecified charges, also was taken to ECMC for treatment, DeGeorge noted. The incident occurred just before 3:15 p.m. in the 2400 block of Delaware Avenue, between Hertel and Tacoma avenues.
Dale Anderson
Reporter
Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.
