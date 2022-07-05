Two Buffalo police officers cleared of wrongdoing in shooting

Two Buffalo police officers who shot a man they said shot at them have been cleared of any criminal wrongdoing after an investigation, Erie County District Attorney John Flynn said Tuesday.

Officers Jake Michienzi and Hao Tran had been placed on administrative leave as standard procedure following the shooting of Nakeem D. Haynes, 27, of Buffalo.

Buffalo police body camera footage captures tense moments: 'You're going to get shot!' Body camera footage released Thursday by Buffalo police, although jerky and hard to see at times, shows a tense police call in which two police officers can be heard yelling commands as they ran through open lots Friday and eventually shot a man suspected of fatally shooting someone just minutes earlier.

Flynn made the announcement during a news conference on Tuesday following the arraignment of Haynes, who allegedly shot at the two officers while fleeing a fatal shooting.

"Not only the actions of the defendant were scrutinized by this office, but also the actions of the Buffalo police officers were also investigated by my office," Flynn said. "We have come to a conclusion that the actions of the two Buffalo police officers were justified under the law."

About 7:18 p.m. June 17, Michienzi and Tran were on patrol when they came to a laundromat at 1057 Broadway. Outside the laundromat, Haynes allegedly shot and killed Atlas Johnson, 63, before fleeing on foot.

As the officers pursued him in their patrol vehicle, Haynes allegedly fired a shot through the windshield, striking Michienzi's gun holster, according to officials.

Haynes continued to fire shots at the officers, who returned 21 shots as they began pursuing him on foot. One of the officers' shots struck Haynes, allowing them to detain him on Playter Street as shown in body camera footage released by the Buffalo Police Department.

The officers administered first aid to Haynes while on the scene until he was later transferred to Erie County Medical Center for injuries. He has since been discharged.

During his arraignment, Haynes pleaded not guilty before state Supreme Court Justice Debra Givens on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of first-degree attempted murder. He also was charged with one count of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Haynes was denied bail and is scheduled to appear in on Aug. 4.

In October 2021, Haynes was released on parole in October, according to state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. He faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison, if convicted.

