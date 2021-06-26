Two Buffalo men shot in separate incidents within minutes

A 42-year-old Buffalo man was shot just before 10 p.m. on Marigold Street, police said.

The victim was taken by ambulance to Erie County Medical Center where was listed in critical condition Saturday, according to police.

Then shortly after 10 p.m. about 2.5 miles away, another man, identified as a 41-year-old Buffalo man, was shot on Woodlawn Avenue, near Wohlers Avenue. Police found the victim a couple of blocks away near East Ferry Street and Humboldt Parkway from where he was transported by ambulance to ECMC. He was listed in stable condition Saturday.

Detectives said the gunman in the second shooting took the victim's cellphone and money, according to a statement from police.

Investigators asked anyone with information about either incident to call or text the Buffalo police confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.

Maki Becker

