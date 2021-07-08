Two Buffalo men shot in Allentown, possibly by a bicyclist

Two men were shot in Allentown early Thursday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.
Central District detectives said the shooting was "possibly by an individual on a bicycle," according to a police spokesman.
The two Buffalo men were not seriously injured in the shooting, which took place just before 2 a.m. on Allen Street between Elmwood Avenue and where Allen becomes Wadsworth Street, police said.
Both men were transported to Erie County Medical Center. A 26-year-old is being treated for "apparent non-life threatening injuries," and a 32-year-old man was treated and released, police said.
Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call or text its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.