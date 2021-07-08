Two Buffalo men shot in Allentown, possibly by a bicyclist

Two men were shot in Allentown early Thursday morning, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

Central District detectives said the shooting was "possibly by an individual on a bicycle," according to a police spokesman.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

The two Buffalo men were not seriously injured in the shooting, which took place just before 2 a.m. on Allen Street between Elmwood Avenue and where Allen becomes Wadsworth Street, police said.

Both men were transported to Erie County Medical Center. A 26-year-old is being treated for "apparent non-life threatening injuries," and a 32-year-old man was treated and released, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call or text its confidential tip line at (716) 847-2255.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.