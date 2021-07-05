Two Buffalo men seriously wounded after overnight shooting at large gathering

Two men are in serious condition after a shooting during a large gathering in Buffalo's Kenfield neighborhood early Monday, according to the Buffalo Police Department.

It was one of two overnight shootings reported by police.

Police said a 38-year-old man and a 25-year-old man were shot shortly after 2 a.m. Monday while "a large group of people were outside" near the intersection of Olympic and Warwick avenues. The intersection is just south of a Kensington Expressway overpass.

The two men were driven in a civilian vehicle to Erie County Medical Center, where they were listed in serious condition, police said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

In a separate incident, police said a 33-year-old Tonawanda man was shot in South Buffalo just after 1 a.m.