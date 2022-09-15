Two Buffalo men sent to prison for gun possession

Two Buffalo men who were passengers in a vehicle that struck a state trooper after driving through a blockade during a 2020 protest for racial justice are both going to prison.

Semaj Pigram, 27, and Walter Stewart, 30, were sentenced Thursday to 85 months and 58 months in prison, respectively, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Each man pleaded guilty in federal court to having been a felon illegally in possession of a firearm and ammunition in several incidents, prosecutors said.

The first incident was on April 5, 2020, on Burgard Place, where a victim was shot in the forearm with a 9 mm pistol. Pigram and Stewart admitted they fired shots.

Then came a June 1, 2020, incident at the protest on Bailey Avenue during which Pigram admitted he fired shots from the back seat of a vehicle into the ground or the air. Stewart was also a passenger.

The vehicle was operated by 33-year-old Deyanna J. Davis, who police alleged drove through a police line and caused Trooper Ronald Ensminger Jr. to suffer a broken leg and shattered pelvis.

Troopers recovered the pistol from the vehicle, and ballistics analysis later determined that the weapon was the same one used in the shooting on April 5.

Davis, who saw a federal gun charge against her dismissed in April, is awaiting trial on two counts of first-degree assault in Erie County Court.

The third incident was the June 24, 2020, recovery of ammunition from Pigram's home on Peace Street by police executing a search warrant.

Both Pigram and Stewart are legally prohibited from possessing a firearm as a result of prior felony convictions in Erie County Court, according to prosecutors.