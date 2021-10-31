 Skip to main content
Two Buffalo men in 'stable' condition after being shot early Sunday
Two Buffalo men in 'stable' condition after being shot early Sunday

  Updated
Two Buffalo men were reported in stable condition Sunday after being shot overnight in the Genesee Street-Bailey Avenue area, police reported. 

The men, both 21, arrived at Erie County Medical Center just after midnight in a private vehicle after being shot in the 100 block of Theodore Street, police said. Detectives say the victims appear to have been targeted. 

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call or text the confidential tip-call line at 716-847-2255.

