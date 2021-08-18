Two Buffalo men elated as judge sets aside decades-old murder convictions

Two Buffalo men who served more than two decades in prison for murder were wrongly convicted of the crime, a judge ruled Wednesday, vacating the guilty verdicts lodged against the two as teenagers.
John H. Walker Jr. and Darryl A. Boyd, who are now 62, had filed an appeal to clear their names even though they were paroled years ago.
“It is a shame what we had to go through,” Boyd told The Buffalo News, which first reported on the appeal in October. “But God is good. People lie, but evidence does not. The evidence shows we didn’t do it.”
Said Walker: “To just say I am happy about it would be an understatement. I can’t begin to tell you what’s going on in my mind right now.”
But he said he’s wondering what comes next. “What do you give somebody that you have taken everything away from?” he asked, agreeing he wants to seek compensation in court. “What can they do to make the remainder of my life right? That’s the step I am walking toward right now.”
An attorney handling their appeal, Paul Cambria, said State Supreme Court Judge Christopher J. Burns issued a decision agreeing the convictions should be set aside because of errors by the men’s lawyers during their criminal trials.
Buffalo police alleged that four teenagers followed William Crawford to his Fillmore Avenue home on a snowy night in 1976 and robbed and killed him. Three of the teens were convicted in separate trials in 1977, Boyd, Walker and the late Darryn Gibson.
The fourth teenager, Floyd Martin, was acquitted. Martin’s defense lawyer was James A. W. McLeod, who later retired as a City Court judge. McLeod was able to present a crime scene photograph showing only one set of footprints following Crawford to the crime scene, and they were likely the footprints of a heavyset person.
McLeod once told The News that he is “absolutely convinced” all four teenagers were innocent.
The latest appeal from Boyd and Walker, which was among several attempts to clear their names, argued that their trial lawyers were ineffective. No such photo was requested or turned over to their attorneys, Cambria said.
As he summed up his decision setting aside the guilty verdicts, Burns acknowledged the difficulties in finding the truth when key records no longer exist.
“The court finds the scales tip ever so slightly in favor of the defendants,” he wrote. “As such, by a preponderance of the evidence presented, the motion is granted, the convictions are vacated and the defendants are granted a new trial.
“This is not an exoneration of the defendants,” Burns continued. “That determination is left for a new trial.”
But will there be a new trial? Cambria said he didn’t think there would be. One of the main witnesses has recanted his testimony, the key detective is dead, and Boyd and Walker served their prison terms, Cambria said.