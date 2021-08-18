Two Buffalo men elated as judge sets aside decades-old murder convictions

Two Buffalo men who served more than two decades in prison for murder were wrongly convicted of the crime, a judge ruled Wednesday, vacating the guilty verdicts lodged against the two as teenagers.

John H. Walker Jr. and Darryl A. Boyd, who are now 62, had filed an appeal to clear their names even though they were paroled years ago.

“It is a shame what we had to go through,” Boyd told The Buffalo News, which first reported on the appeal in October. “But God is good. People lie, but evidence does not. The evidence shows we didn’t do it.”

Said Walker: “To just say I am happy about it would be an understatement. I can’t begin to tell you what’s going on in my mind right now.”

But he said he’s wondering what comes next. “What do you give somebody that you have taken everything away from?” he asked, agreeing he wants to seek compensation in court. “What can they do to make the remainder of my life right? That’s the step I am walking toward right now.”

An attorney handling their appeal, Paul Cambria, said State Supreme Court Judge Christopher J. Burns issued a decision agreeing the convictions should be set aside because of errors by the men’s lawyers during their criminal trials.