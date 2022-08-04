Two Buffalo men charged with threats connected to Tops Markets mass shooting

Two Buffalo men were charged Thursday in separate incidents for threats related to the racist mass shooting in May at the Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue.

One of them was arrested after federal authorities said he posted on Twitter threats about killing Black people at grocery stores around Buffalo just days after the May 14 massacre, the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday. The second one was arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court on charges of making terroristic threats related to the Tops shooting during a reported convenience store robbery May 25, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn said.

"This is the third person who has been arrested for allegedly making a threat following the horrific shooting on Jefferson Avenue and several other mass shootings incidents in our country," Flynn said. "Any threat will be thoroughly investigated and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law."

In federal court, Rolik Walker, 24, was charged by criminal complaint with making an interstate threat, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Two days after the mass shooting at Tops, someone using the Twitter handle "@ConklinHero" posted that he and "associates" were targeting four stores that afternoon and that he was "only looking to kill blacks," according to court documents. The post named four specific stores. The four stores closed that day in response to the threat.

The suspect in the Tops massacre is from Conklin. All 10 people who were killed in the attack on the grocery store were Black, as was one of the three survivors.

Authorities accuse Walker of creating the Twitter account and a corresponding email account and using a virtual private network to "anonymize" himself, according to Assistant U.S. Attorney Timothy C. Lynch, who is prosecuting the case.

FBI agents were able to trace the accounts to an address on Edison Avenue in Buffalo, where investigators interviewed Walker, according to the criminal complaint against him filed in federal court. He was also interviewed at a Buffalo police station, where he reportedly admitted that he had created the account and posted the threat.

He reportedly told investigators that he posted the threat "to see how segregated social media was and it spread within 30 seconds, even though the account had no followers. He also said he created a second account with a similar name and copied his post, but then instead of "blacks," he changed it to "ants, spiders and things of that nature." He also claimed he didn't know it was a crime to post a threat.

Walker appeared Wednesday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael J. Roemer and was released with conditions. The 10 conditions include travel restrictions, submitting to mental health and drug/alcohol evaluations, if they are deemed necessary, and reporting any police contact within 72 hours. Gerald T. Walsh, Walker's defense attorney, declined comment on the case.

Sean Q. Ingleman was arraigned Thursday in Erie County Court on an indictment charging him with making a terroristic threat and third-degree robbery, Flynn said.

Ingleman, 45, of Buffalo, is accused of attempting to steal money from a convenience store at Main Street and West Winspear Avenue in the University Heights neighborhood. During the robbery, at about 4:29 p.m. May 25, Ingleman reportedly referenced the mass shooting to intimidate or instill fear, according to the indictment.

If convicted on the highest charge, Ingleman would face a maximum of seven years in prison. He was released on his own recognizance, as nonviolent felonies do not have to post bail to be released while their charges are pending, Flynn said. The District Attorney's Office did not specify whether Ingleman stole money from the register, but accuse him of stealing one beer.

The third threat related to the Buffalo shooting came on July 22, when a Washington man was charged with making racist, violent threats during phone calls July 19 and 20 to the Tops Markets on Elmwood Avenue. He is accused of making similar threatening calls in several other states.