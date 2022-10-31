Two Buffalo men are injured in early morning shooting

Two Buffalo men were struck by gunfire early Monday at a party in the 200 block of Masten Avenue, according to a Buffalo police spokesman.
Police responded to the scene at about 1 a.m. Both victims were transported to Erie County Medical Center, where a 20-year-old man was listed in stable condition, and a 25-year-old man was listed in critical condition after being struck multiple times by gunfire, the spokesman said.
Police are asking anyone with information about the shooting to call or text the confidential tip line at 716-847-2255.