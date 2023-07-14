A 23-year-old Buffalo man with past robbery convictions was arrested Thursday and charged with robbing two banks over a 30-minute span on Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Cordell Williams, who previously has been charged with at least three other bank robberies, is accused of robbing an M&T Bank branch and a Northwest Bank branch.

An M&T branch at 644 Bailey Ave., near Clinton Street, was robbed at about 3:15 p.m.

At about 3:45, at the Northwest Bank branch at 1228 Jefferson Ave., a robber passed a note demanding money and claimed he was armed, police said.

Williams was arrested by Buffalo police at about 1:40 a.m. Thursday and was charged with two counts of first-degree robbery in connection with each of Wednesday's robberies, according to Buffalo City Court records. He pleaded not guilty at his arraignment Thursday morning.

City Court Judge Samuel Davis ordered Williams held without bail, according to court records.

On Friday, Williams was also in the process of being charged with attempted third-degree robbery for a June 21 incident at a Rite Aid at 1070 Genesee St., just east of Fillmore Avenue, in which the assailant allegedly passed a note demanding pills and also threatened to "shoot up" the store, police said.

Williams was previously charged with robbing the M&T Bank branch at the Broadway Market in July 2016 and in August 2019, police said.

The 2016 robbery charge came shortly after he turned 16.

He was previously charged with robbing the M&T Bank branch on Main Street, near Canisius College, in January 2020.

Williams also has a second-degree assault charge stemming from an April incident at the Buffalo Psychiatric Center on Forest Avenue, according to police and court records.

The dispositions of the prior robbery cases were not immediately available Friday.

Williams spent time in state prison, starting in March 2021, on two third-degree robbery convictions. He had been sentenced to one to three years, according to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision.

Williams is due in City Court for felony hearings on the assault case on Monday and the two latest bank robberies on Tuesday.