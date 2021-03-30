Two arrested on drug charges after raid turns up cocaine and fentanyl

A man incarcerated at the Erie County Holding Center and a woman were arrested after a raid on a home on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo turned up fentanyl and cocaine, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.
Since Thursday, at least eight fatal overdoses have been reported in Erie County in which the victims were suspected of using cocaine laced with the powerful, synthetic opioid fentanyl. Investigators are trying to determine if there's a connection between the cases.
The investigation that led to the arrests began when the sheriff's Jail Management Division's Field Intelligence Unit developed information that Anthony Newbern, 42, who was at the Holding Center awaiting transfer to a state prison on a recent conviction, was allegedly planning to sell narcotics while in the jail, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.
The jail investigators notified the sheriff's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit about the alleged plans. Detectives obtained a search warrant from Erie County Judge Kenneth Case for an address on Dartmouth.
During Monday's raid, investigators found felony amounts of cocaine and fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia in the house, sheriff's officials said.
Following the search, sheriff's officials arrested Shakayla Huggins who was at the address. Newbern was arrested at the Holding Center.
Newbern and Huggins were both charged with felony counts of criminal possession of a narcotic with intent to sell and criminal possession of narcotics; felony conspiracy; and a misdemeanor count of criminal use of drug paraphernalia. Huggins was also charged with a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child after a child was found at the house.
Both Newbern and Huggins were remanded to the Holding Center pending a future court date.
Last Thursday, following five fatal overdoses in a 24-hour period, the Erie County Health Department put out a warning Friday to the public about fentanyl-laced cocaine. Over the weekend there were three more fatal overdoses reported to the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, said Health Department spokeswoman Kara Kane. Toxicology tests are being performed to determine whether those were also related to tainted cocaine.
Health Department officials reminded the public that opioid antidote Narcan can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. To learn more go to erie.gov/opioidtrainings. Also, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday and Friday at the Broadway Market, the Health Department will give out free Narcan kits and other materials.
News Staff Reporter Sandra Tan contributed to this report.
Maki Becker