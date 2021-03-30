Two arrested on drug charges after raid turns up cocaine and fentanyl

A man incarcerated at the Erie County Holding Center and a woman were arrested after a raid on a home on Dartmouth Avenue in Buffalo turned up fentanyl and cocaine, the Erie County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday.

Since Thursday, at least eight fatal overdoses have been reported in Erie County in which the victims were suspected of using cocaine laced with the powerful, synthetic opioid fentanyl. Investigators are trying to determine if there's a connection between the cases.

The investigation that led to the arrests began when the sheriff's Jail Management Division's Field Intelligence Unit developed information that Anthony Newbern, 42, who was at the Holding Center awaiting transfer to a state prison on a recent conviction, was allegedly planning to sell narcotics while in the jail, according to a statement from the sheriff's office.

The jail investigators notified the sheriff's Narcotics and Intelligence Unit about the alleged plans. Detectives obtained a search warrant from Erie County Judge Kenneth Case for an address on Dartmouth.

During Monday's raid, investigators found felony amounts of cocaine and fentanyl along with drug paraphernalia in the house, sheriff's officials said.