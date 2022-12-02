Two arrested in West Amherst home invasion

Two men were arrested on multiple charges in connection with a home invasion-style robbery/burglary that injured a victim in Amherst in October.
Mark Shadle, 33, of Kenmore, and Jason Evans, 36, of Buffalo, were charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree conspiracy.
The incident occurred Oct. 28 on Bucyrus Avenue, and the suspects were arrested Wednesday, according to Amherst police.