 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Two arrested in West Amherst home invasion

  • Updated
  • 0
Support this work for $1 a month

Two men were arrested on multiple charges in connection with a home invasion-style robbery/burglary that injured a victim in Amherst in October.

Mark Shadle, 33, of Kenmore, and Jason Evans, 36, of Buffalo, were charged Wednesday with two counts of first-degree assault, first-degree unlawful imprisonment, second-degree menacing, two counts of first-degree robbery, first-degree burglary, third-degree grand larceny and third-degree conspiracy.

The incident occurred Oct. 28 on Bucyrus Avenue, and the suspects were arrested Wednesday, according to Amherst police.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Gunman charged in Buffalo mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts

Gunman charged in Buffalo mass shooting pleads guilty to 15 counts

The self-proclaimed white supremacist who meticulously planned and then carried out the mass murder of 10 Black people at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue pleaded guilty Monday morning to 15 charges against him, guaranteeing he will serve life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Astronomers warn new satellite network likely to interfere with observations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News