Two people were arrested following the shooting Tuesday night of a 14-year-old boy from Buffalo, city police said.

The shooting took place at about 8:40 p.m. on Mary B. Talbert Boulevard in the Pratt-Willert neighborhood.

Police responding to a shooting call found the 14-year-old who had been shot in the back.

Following an investigation by detectives with the Gun Violence Unit, two suspects were arrested.

A 16-year-old from Buffalo was charged with felony counts of second-degree assault and criminal possession of a firearm.

Isaiah Hicks, 20, of Buffalo, was charged with a felony count of criminal possession of a firearm and a misdemeanor count of endangering the welfare of a child.