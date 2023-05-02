Two men were arrested Tuesday morning when Dunkirk police and Chautauqua County Sheriff's narcotics investigators executed a search warrant at an apartment in the 100 block of Lake Shore Drive East in Dunkirk, the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office reported.

Charged with five counts each of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and a single count each of second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia were Ronnie R. Walker, 43, and Kevin L. Hunt, 48, both residents of the apartment.

According to the report, investigators arrived about 10 a.m. and found 12.2 grams of cocaine, 31.1 grams of fentanyl, 38.7 grams of crack cocaine, scales, packaging material and $642 in cash in the apartment.

Walker and Hunt were taken to Dunkirk police headquarters and held pending arraignment in Dunkirk City Court.