Two arrested in connection with shooting death of Buffalo man in Pennsylvania

Two people were arrested Monday in connection with the shooting death of a Buffalo man Friday in a park-and-ride lot about 30 miles north of Williamsport, Pa., Pennsylvania State Police announced.

Charged with criminal homicide and other counts was Leonardo Pagan Acevedo, 33, of Bethlehem, Pa. Charged with conspiracy to commit criminal homicide and other counts was Denissa Alvarez-Matias, 32, of York, Pa.

They are suspects in the slaying of Jesus Iran Alicia Santiago, 31, of Buffalo, who was shot in his SUV in a parking lot near US Route 15 in Tioga County, Pa. Santiago drove to a nearby gas station at the State Route 414 interchange for assistance and was found there by police.

Police did not provide further details about the arrest, but said the shooting apparently was an isolated incident. An investigation is continuing.

