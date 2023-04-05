Two Buffalo residents face felony burglary charges stemming from a looting of a Family Dollar on Bailey Avenue during the Christmas blizzard, the Erie County District Attorney's Office announced Wednesday.

Walter L. Hicks and Shaniece Jones, both 35, were each indicted Tuesday on charges of third-degree burglary in front of Erie County Court Judge Sheila A. DiTullio, the DA's Office said.

The alleged looting took place about 8 p.m. Dec. 27, when Buffalo police were called to the Family Dollar at 2589 Bailey Ave., after reports of a burglary, the DA's Office said. Hicks and Jones were "accused of knowingly entering and unlawfully remaining inside of the store with intent to steal merchandise," according to the report, and officers arrested them in the back room of the store after they allegedly entered through a broken glass door.

The store was not open at the time of the incident due to the blizzard and damage incurred from prior looting, the report said.

The two defendants were released on their own recognizance and are scheduled to return to court May 19. The maximum sentence for their charges is seven years in prison.

“These defendants allegedly looted a store while our police and first responders were tirelessly working to save lives during this deadly winter storm. My office is committed to prosecuting these offenders to the fullest extent of the law,” said Erie County District Attorney John Flynn.

Flynn commended the Buffalo Police Department Anti-Looting Task Force, which was formed near the end of the blizzard after law enforcement agencies received myriad reports of looting.