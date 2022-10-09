 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Two arrested in connection with blaze set in roadside stand

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged a roadside stand two weeks ago in the Town of Alabama, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.

Brandi L. Reuben, 26, was arraigned in Alabama Town Court on charges of third-degree arson, third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree conspiracy, all felonies. She was released on her own recognizance pending a court appearance Nov. 15.

Garrett S. Porter, 26, was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy and released on an appearance ticket.

Volunteer firefighters from Alabama, Pembroke and Indian Falls put out the blaze at 368 Martin Road, between Bloomingdale and Scotland roads, after responding to a call at 10:38 p.m. on Sept. 29.

Reporter

Dale Anderson has been a Buffalo News staff reporter since 1968. He was the chief rock and pop writer for 20 years and helped establish the weekend entertainment magazine Gusto.

