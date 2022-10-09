Two arrested in connection with blaze set in roadside stand

Two people have been arrested in connection with a fire that damaged a roadside stand two weeks ago in the Town of Alabama, the Genesee County Sheriff's Office reported.
Brandi L. Reuben, 26, was arraigned in Alabama Town Court on charges of third-degree arson, third-degree criminal mischief and fifth-degree conspiracy, all felonies. She was released on her own recognizance pending a court appearance Nov. 15.
Garrett S. Porter, 26, was charged with fifth-degree conspiracy and released on an appearance ticket.
Volunteer firefighters from Alabama, Pembroke and Indian Falls put out the blaze at 368 Martin Road, between Bloomingdale and Scotland roads, after responding to a call at 10:38 p.m. on Sept. 29.