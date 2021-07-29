Two arrested in beating at Niagara Falls gas station

Two men have been charged with second-degree assault in the Tuesday night beating of a man at a Niagara Falls gas station, and one of the suspects faces other assault and drug charges.

The Niagara Falls Public Information Office on Thursday announced the arrests of Quennel Jordan, 37, and Eddie Thomas, 22. They allegedly knocked a 34-year-old man unconscious near the gas pumps at Raymart, 925 Pine Ave., and continued to beat him after he was down.

The victim was listed in stable condition in Erie County Medical Center with multiple facial fractures.

Thomas was caught at the scene, while Jordan was arrested Wednesday by the U.S. Marshals Task Force.

City police also charged Jordan with first-degree assault for allegedly hitting a 62-year-old victim with a baseball bat July 19 on Ninth Street, and with three drug counts stemming from Jordan's June 15 arrest in another second-degree assault case. He was charged then with striking a 53-year-old in the head June 13 on Eighth Street.