 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Two arrested for threats against Gowanda Central School District
0 comments
top story

Two arrested for threats against Gowanda Central School District

Support this work for $1 a month

Two juveniles were charged with making terrorist threats after photos with images of multiple weapons on a Gowanda Central School District bus were disseminated.

The district was informed of the photos late Thursday, according to a letter Superintendent Robert Anderson sent to families. The news came amid unsubstantiated threats of violence at schools throughout the country that appeared on TikTok.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
Support this work for $1 a month

"Due to the late timing of the receipt of this information, the images prompted the district to close on Friday," Anderson said.

He said the investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department concluded the photographs were altered and no weapon was ever on the bus. 

"At this time, the situation has been resolved and the physical safety of Gowanda students and staff is not at risk," the superintendent said in the letter.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

FDA makes abortion pills permanently available by mail

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News