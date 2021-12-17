Two arrested for threats against Gowanda Central School District

Two juveniles were charged with making terrorist threats after photos with images of multiple weapons on a Gowanda Central School District bus were disseminated.

The district was informed of the photos late Thursday, according to a letter Superintendent Robert Anderson sent to families. The news came amid unsubstantiated threats of violence at schools throughout the country that appeared on TikTok.

"Due to the late timing of the receipt of this information, the images prompted the district to close on Friday," Anderson said.

He said the investigation by the Cattaraugus County Sheriff's Department concluded the photographs were altered and no weapon was ever on the bus.

"At this time, the situation has been resolved and the physical safety of Gowanda students and staff is not at risk," the superintendent said in the letter.

