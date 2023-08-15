Two people were arrested and officers seized a quantity of fentanyl and numerous guns during a raid early Tuesday in Buffalo's Kaisertown neighborhood, Erie County Sheriff John C. Garcia announced.

Held in Erie County Holding Center pending arraignment on multiple felony drug and weapons charges are Vincent Andolina, 34, and Melissa Bunker, 39.

Andolina and Bunker were found asleep in a vehicle when Sheriff's SWAT Team members executed two search warrants at a residence and detached garage at 6 a.m. in the first block of Krakow Street off Clinton Street.

Two loaded .380 caliber pistols, a loaded 9mm pistol and more than half an ounce of fentanyl were found in the vehicle, according to the report.

Found in the attic of the house, Garcia said, were another loaded 9mm handgun, a defaced and loaded AR-15 rifle, two loaded 12-gauge shotguns, a .22 caliber rifle and a loaded 16-gauge shotgun.

Officers also found a digital scale with residue, packing materials and cutting agents, the sheriff added.

Bunker also was arrested on three outstanding warrants from the City of Buffalo, Garcia said. The Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit assisted with the investigation.

