Two arrested, drugs and weapon seized, as Buffalo police execute search warrant

Two men were arrested when officers executed a search warrant Thursday in the first block of Texas Street near Kerns Avenue in the Bailey-Genesee neighborhood, a Buffalo police spokesman reported.

Both Darrell Delaney, 51, of Buffalo, and Fred Johnson, 56, of Buffalo, were charged with third-degree and fourth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, both felonies; second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a Class C felony; and second-degree criminal use of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.

According to the report, officers seized a .40 caliber Smith and Wesson pistol loaded with 10 rounds; a bag of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia.

The Buffalo Police Investigation Unit was assisted by the Buffalo Police SWAT Team and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force.