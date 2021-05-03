Two arrested after shots fired at crowd in Buffalo

Two Buffalo men have been accused of shooting at a crowd of people and vehicles Saturday night, according to a police report.
No one was injured in the shooting just before midnight near Doat Street and Burgard Place, a block west of Bailey Avenue, but a vehicle was damaged, police said.
A Buffalo police detective witnessed the shooting and a foot pursuit ensued, according to the report.
Isaiah Brown, 21, and Mikel Gates, 20, were taken into custody about a block away, behind a home on Goembel Avenue.
Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun on the roof of a garage at that location, according to the report.
Brown and Gates each were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing and obstructing governmental administration.
They were arraigned Sunday in Buffalo City Court. They pleaded not guilty and were held without bail, according to court records.