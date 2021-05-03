Two arrested after shots fired at crowd in Buffalo

Two Buffalo men have been accused of shooting at a crowd of people and vehicles Saturday night, according to a police report.

No one was injured in the shooting just before midnight near Doat Street and Burgard Place, a block west of Bailey Avenue, but a vehicle was damaged, police said.

A Buffalo police detective witnessed the shooting and a foot pursuit ensued, according to the report.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Isaiah Brown, 21, and Mikel Gates, 20, were taken into custody about a block away, behind a home on Goembel Avenue.

Police recovered a loaded 9mm handgun on the roof of a garage at that location, according to the report.

Brown and Gates each were charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, second-degree reckless endangerment, second-degree menacing and obstructing governmental administration.

They were arraigned Sunday in Buffalo City Court. They pleaded not guilty and were held without bail, according to court records.

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.