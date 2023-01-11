Two arrested after shots are fired in Amherst

Two 19-year-olds were arrested Wednesday in connection with a report of shots being fired at a commercial plaza on Sweet Home Road, Amherst police reported.

Torri McCray, of Buffalo, and Tremell Houston, of North Tonawanda, both were charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

Police said officers responded about 11:30 a.m. to the plaza on Sweet Home Road at Pheasant Run Road following a report of gunfire.

After a description of suspects and a vehicle were broadcast to neighboring municipalities, North Tonawanda Police stopped the vehicle and took the two men into custody. Amherst police detectives said they recovered several weapons while they were investigating.